Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.93. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 188,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 231,883 shares of company stock valued at $159,999. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

