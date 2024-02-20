Monero Price Hits $119.97 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and approximately $94.36 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $119.97 or 0.00232239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,677.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.32 or 0.00505866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00133007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00146353 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00028445 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,400,241 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

