Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Announces Dividend of GBX 8.90

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 241.20 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 222.60 ($2.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.64). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 261.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,761.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.65) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

