MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $500.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.68.

MDB traded down $22.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $442.34. The stock had a trading volume of 244,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.27 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $189.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,281 shares of company stock valued at $30,362,933 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MongoDB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 160.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

