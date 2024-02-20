Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
MSDL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on MSDL
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.