Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

MSDL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance

NYSE MSDL opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

