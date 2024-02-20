Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 599 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,137,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 42,268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,161,000 after acquiring an additional 609,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $13.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $642.47. The company had a trading volume of 742,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $625.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $664.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

