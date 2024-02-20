Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,398,178 shares of company stock worth $372,666,925. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,194. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.38. The stock has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $295.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.97.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

