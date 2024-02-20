Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Booking by 11.5% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 96.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $23.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,693.05. 117,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,382.54 and a 52 week high of $3,844.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,554.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,239.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

