Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 955,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after buying an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 21.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,486,000 after buying an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,464,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.12. 264,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

