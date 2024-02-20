Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $15.87 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 1.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $15,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,120 shares of company stock worth $8,118,031 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.20. 1,161,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,840. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

