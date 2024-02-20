Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $13.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $570.94. 1,699,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $514.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.04. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $597.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

