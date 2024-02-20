Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 117,946 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,946 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up about 2.6% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $32,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN stock remained flat at $167.87 during trading on Tuesday. 424,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.03. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $169.09.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.