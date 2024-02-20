Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 143,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.0% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.88. 7,257,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,573,406. The company has a market cap of $647.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average is $98.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

