Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 63,577 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 224,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.22. 448,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.45. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $130.53. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

