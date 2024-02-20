Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $191,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,365 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,834,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $935,183,000 after acquiring an additional 94,526 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 89,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 11.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $7.75 on Tuesday, reaching $538.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,431. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $243.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $600.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

