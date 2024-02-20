Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $521.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

