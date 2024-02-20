Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Q2 worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $110,128.70. Following the sale, the executive now owns 201,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $110,128.70. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,628,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,254 shares of company stock worth $9,343,742. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,054. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTWO. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

