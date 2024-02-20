Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 940 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,235 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Down 1.4 %

PCTY traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $174.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.06. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $230.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.