MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Position Raised by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.10% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $38,273,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,584,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 635,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after purchasing an additional 258,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,719,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.53. The stock had a trading volume of 104,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,668. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $105.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSM

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,193 shares of company stock valued at $25,106,817 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.