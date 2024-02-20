MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at CIBC

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.86.

Shares of TSE:MTY traded down C$1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 53,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,545. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$49.00 and a 1 year high of C$69.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

