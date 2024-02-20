MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$61.14.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$50.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$49.26 and a 12 month high of C$69.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

