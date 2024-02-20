MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) had its price target hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$61.14.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$50.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$49.26 and a 12 month high of C$69.00.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

