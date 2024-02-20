MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$61.14.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTY
MTY Food Group Stock Performance
MTY Food Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Stock Average Calculator
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.