Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Cormark

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities set a C$16.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.61.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

TSE MTL opened at C$14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.04. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$16.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

