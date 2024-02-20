Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$17.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTL. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.61.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$14.87 on Friday. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$16.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.