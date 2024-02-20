Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$17.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTL. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.61.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mullen Group
Mullen Group Stock Performance
Mullen Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Group
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.