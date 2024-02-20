Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

