My DeFi Pet 24-Hour Volume Tops $501,444.46 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $501,444.46 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000697 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00016634 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005236 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,617,680 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

