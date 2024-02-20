NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 280 ($3.53) in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NatWest Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.90) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of NatWest Group to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 315 ($3.97) to GBX 330 ($4.16) in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.53) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 310.63 ($3.91).

LON NWG opened at GBX 225 ($2.83) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.10 ($3.73). The company has a market capitalization of £19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,265.31%.

In related news, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.77), for a total value of £6,971.80 ($8,778.39). In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £2,691.78 ($3,389.30). Also, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.77), for a total transaction of £6,971.80 ($8,778.39). Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

