NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 904,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,858 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NatWest Group by 225.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 232.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NWG shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,044. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

About NatWest Group

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.