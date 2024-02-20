Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0468

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $28,635.74 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00113196 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00034489 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00020458 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006804 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

