NEAR Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $259.35 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00006407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.43 billion and approximately $259.35 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00073242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00025997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000857 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,177,875,195 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,925,774 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

