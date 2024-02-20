Needham & Company LLC Increases TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target to $150.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TriNet Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.67.

NYSE:TNET opened at $127.18 on Friday. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $130.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $314,121.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,622,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $314,121.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,166 shares in the company, valued at $18,622,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,283. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,758,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 991.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,873,000 after acquiring an additional 400,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after acquiring an additional 369,144 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

