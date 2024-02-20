Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of STOK opened at $5.27 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $235.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

