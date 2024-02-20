Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of STOK opened at $5.27 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $235.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73.
In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.
