Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,277,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $147,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at $84,319,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth $97,645,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at $72,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th.

Neogen Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Neogen stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. 743,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,961. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 294.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.