Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) is Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,949,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,808 shares during the period. Nerdy makes up approximately 1.3% of Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. owned approximately 2.33% of Nerdy worth $14,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Nerdy by 14.0% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Nerdy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,302,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Insider Transactions at Nerdy

In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $94,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,547,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $94,848.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,547,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,258,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NRDY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. 929,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,274. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Nerdy Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

