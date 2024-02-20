Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

NFLX stock opened at $583.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $514.94 and a 200-day moving average of $454.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $597.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

