Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 295701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.94, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$98.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.68.

About Nevada Copper

(Get Free Report)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.