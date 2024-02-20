NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.16% of NewMarket worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NewMarket by 62.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 3.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

NYSE:NEU traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $600.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,372. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.75. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $334.36 and a 1-year high of $608.45.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co.

