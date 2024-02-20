NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NXRT opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

