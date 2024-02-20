Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,863. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,925. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $198.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

