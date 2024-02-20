NFT (NFT) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00015924 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014055 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,304.39 or 0.99950462 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009130 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00165753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.