Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JWN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JWN

Nordstrom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.58. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,184,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,477,000 after acquiring an additional 182,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,576 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,437 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,675,000 after acquiring an additional 975,918 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.