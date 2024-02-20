Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Raised by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 48.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 24,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $256.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $257.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

