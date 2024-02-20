Northland Power (NPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

Northland Power Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$34.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.28.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.71.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

