Northland Power (NPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.
Northland Power Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NPI stock opened at C$24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$34.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.28.
Northland Power Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
