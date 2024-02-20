Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Shares Gap Up to $100.19

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.19, but opened at $103.11. Novartis shares last traded at $102.99, with a volume of 311,045 shares traded.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Novartis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

