Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Technology Crossover Management X Ltd.

Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. lessened its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,158,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,052,838 shares during the quarter. NU accounts for approximately 88.1% of Technology Crossover Management X Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. owned about 1.86% of NU worth $631,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NU by 647.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,165,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NU by 804.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,950,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NU by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 41,337,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,071,195. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 126.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NU. UBS Group increased their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

