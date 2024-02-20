Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

NRIX stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $209,316 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

