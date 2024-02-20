Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $67.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from $75.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 790,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

