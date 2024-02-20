nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) is Clean Energy Transition LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Clean Energy Transition LLP cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,501,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,181 shares during the period. nVent Electric accounts for about 19.3% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $132,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,363 shares of company stock worth $24,832,091 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE:NVT traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.72. 553,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,248. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.