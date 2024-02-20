NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,100.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.93.

NVDA opened at $726.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.05. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $204.21 and a 52 week high of $746.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $101,276,237,000 after purchasing an additional 827,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

