NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up about 4.1% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of NVR worth $75,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NVR by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,525.06, for a total value of $3,762,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,127,911.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,704 shares of company stock valued at $54,562,781 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $34.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7,424.65. 8,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,624. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,000.90 and a twelve month high of $7,617.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7,112.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,435.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $133.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

